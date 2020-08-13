The stage is set for the presidential election – and for the presidential debates. We knew that Joe Biden and Donald Trump would tip things off in the first of three planned debates. Now we know Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will face-off in a vice-presidential debate. These shoulder-to-shoulder encounters have provided some important moments, but more often than not have been forgettable exchanges.
This year, they should be anything but forgettable. Yes, they offer some policy, but the entertainment value is what sets some apart from others. And this year, that value should be high. These debates will intermingle entertainment with policy. No one knows what might be said--sometimes not even the candidates themselves.
COVID-19 will certainly affect the debates, but to what degree will be determined by the climate of the virus in late September. The venues for the first two debates have already changed over pandemic concerns. But the setting will have little effect over the wrangling that will occur.
These debates will be some of the final catalysts to sway or solidify voters before they go to the polls. It is yet to be determined if the disputes will change anyone’s opinion. One thing is certain—the debates will be entertaining must-see TV.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.