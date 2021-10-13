Just as more people are getting comfortable flying during the pandemic, Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights, and everyone is pointing fingers.
Some say it's because of bad weather, others say too many pilots and air traffic controllers are calling in sick, or refusing to come to work, because of President Biden's vaccine mandate.
He announced that employees, like those at Southwest Airlines, are required to get vaccinated by December.
It doesn't matter who or what is to blame for the flight cancellations - if the past is any predictor of the future, any company that requires its employees to get vaccinated - will see push back.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Guaranteed there'll be push back. This is America. We are supposed to be a free country, and we were until Biden took office."
"State and federal workers that do not adhere to the COVID mandate should just lose their jobs, because it is a moral obligation."
"No matter which side you're on, if you allow the government to mandate this medical choice, they will continue on, and it's no good for any of us."
"Senators and congressmen should be fighting back on this to overturn it."
"Get your vaccine and get back to work."
"It's called people's choice to do what they want to do. Not being dictated at."