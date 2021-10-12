Some are calling it a crisis in the sky - blaming bad weather for thousands of flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines. Others are saying planes were grounded because there is a shortage of pilots and air traffic controllers, after President Biden announced his new vaccine mandate earlier this month.
That mandate requires employees, like those at Southwest Airlines, to get vaccinated by December. There is speculation that some of the employees - who literally get planes off the ground - are calling in sick, or refusing to work all together, because of the president's mandate.
Flights here in Louisville have been impacted, but the root cause for the cancellations - well that depends on who you ask. The rumor mill is swirling, and it's causing disruptions from coast to coast.
We've seen employees at other major companies, including hospitals in Louisville, speak out against the vaccine mandate. They've gone as far as holding up signs outside of the place that pays them to protest the mandate.
Whether that's happening at Southwest Airlines isn't for me to say, but I do know if the past is any predictor of the future, any business that requires its employees to get vaccinated will see push back.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.