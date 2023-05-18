All eyes are on the border right now as thousands of immigrants are crossing into the United States every day. Some illegally while others are abiding by the law and trying to make a better life for themselves and their families. I'm sure you've seen the videos by now: Busses filled with immigrants are being dropped off at sanctuary cities across the country. These cities — like New York City, for example — are considered a safe place for immigrants to stay. Some are seeking shelter even at elementary school gyms.
A lot of these people are fleeing violence and persecution from their home countries or leaving poor economic situations for a better life in the U.S. Most of these people want to work, and, if they're coming here legally and we have available jobs, I say let them contribute. Now, if they're crossing the border illegally, that's a different story.
There can't be an overflow of people spilling into neighborhoods and causing mass chaos. There needs to be checks and balances here. Give people the opportunity to come to the U.S., help our economy, improve their family, but regulate the situation, monitor it and do it legally.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View