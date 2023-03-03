It's a crime of opportunity for a lot of thieves. They spot a vehicle and decide to steal it.
Last year, more than 3,200 cars were stolen in Louisville between January and October. It's a growing problem that's continued this year.
Just this week, thieves stole six sports cars off a Kentucky lot and they did it in less than a minute.
I've got to say: It's pretty astounding that, in the 21st century, this type of stuff is still happening.
A GPS feature needs to be mandatory in all new vehicles. It's a foolproof solution to protect car owners and deter thieves.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think the GPS feature in new cars is an excellent idea. What about the cars that are on the road, what are we going to do for those?"
"Making it mandatory to put GPS in cars before they leave the factory is going to raise the price of cars, and it won't work."
"Well, if you have GPS tracking, you can track the thieves, but they can also track your whereabouts."
"The best deterrent of a carjacking or stolen car would be an automatic five years in prison, even for minors."
"If they're old enough to steal, and rob, and assault, by God, they're old enough to have their name on television and be held accountable, period."
"My car's theft proof because it’s a stick!"