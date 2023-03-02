It's a crime of opportunity for a lot of thieves. They spot a vehicle and decide to steal it.
In most cases, an unlocked car in a neighborhood is an easy target. In extreme ones, it's an unsuspecting parent filling up their gas tank with their toddler sitting in the back seat when an offender jumps in the passenger seat, slides over and drives off. Then, it turns into an all out manhunt for a stolen car and a child.
Last year, more than 3,200 cars were stolen in Louisville between January and October.
It's a growing problem that's continued into this year. Just this week, thieves stole six sports cars off a Kentucky lot and they did it in less than a minute.
I've got to say: It's pretty astounding that, in the 21st century, this type of stuff is still happening.
With all of the advancements in technology in the automotive industry, it seems like stealing someone else's vehicle should be a thing of the past. Nowadays, new cars are decked out with all the bells and whistles but they need to be equipped with top-notch safety measures as well.
A GPS feature in all new vehicles needs to be mandatory. This is a foolproof solution that I think will cut down on the number of stolen vehicles. It protects car owners and will deter thieves.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View