Vaccines continue to roll out and, thankfully, our lives are beginning to return to normal.
But as the job market regains its footing, ever notice how many “now hiring” signs you see around town? Some restaurants are even scaling back their hours because they can’t find enough people to work.
Child care is still an issue for many working parents. In Jefferson County, public schools are only back in person a few days a week. This leaves parents in the lurch, trying to negotiate a haphazard schedule.
But I have to wonder if these labor shortages also have something to do with all that stimulus money sloshing around in the economy -- from the direct checks to the $300 per week extra unemployment aid.
Governor Beshear made the right call by asking those on unemployment to simply list at least one job they’ve applied for each week to maintain their benefits.
A few years from now, the majority of fast-food restaurants may go to drive through only, simply because they can’t find people to help customers inside. That’s why it’s time to get people off the sidelines and back to work.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.