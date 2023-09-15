We all know busing issues have been a struggle at JCPS for decades. The district was forced to make some changes this year, and I commend their effort. But now, it's time to step up safety.
Just this week, a student pepper-sprayed another student on a JCPS bus. In a separate incident, a fight between students started on the bus, continued once they got off the bus and resulted in a student and adult both getting shot. Bus drivers are responsible for the lives of dozens of kids each day. They shouldn’t have to worry about pepper spray and guns too.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I don't blame these bus drivers one bit for quitting. They're not paid nearly enough for what they have to go through. These kids need to be disciplined."
"All kids involved should not be allowed to ride the bus again."
"It might help if some of the parents could ride on board and have the authority to keep the kids in order."
"The biggest problem is that students cannot be expelled from school. They can be suspended, but they can't be expelled for any reason."
"Parents need to put down their smartphones and teach their children right from wrong."
"Let's just give them more of our money. I'm sure that will solve any problems JCPS has. Thank you."