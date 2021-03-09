Today I want to talk about one of the few good things to come out of this pandemic.
The Kentucky legislature has given restaurants the ability to sell alcoholic drinks to go with carryout orders. Gov. Andy Beshear started this with a temporary emergency order. On Friday, lawmakers voted to make it permanent.
This is just common sense. Restaurants can safely seal up a draft beer or a freshly made cocktail for their customers to enjoy at home.
Indiana has allowed restaurants temporary drinks-to-go during the pandemic. Like Kentucky and Ohio, they also should make it permanent.
Some might worry about increased risk of drinking and driving. But there’s no evidence of that so far. It’s against the law to have an open container in your vehicle – whether you bought it at a gas station or at a restaurant.
Louisville has a tremendous local restaurant scene. But too many of these small businesses are teetering on the brink of closure. I want to challenge our whole viewing area: Support a local restaurant this week.
Helping local businesses – something to which we can all say, “Cheers.”
