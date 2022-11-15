From dividing our city to a hole in one, Topgolf is set to open for business in Louisville on Friday.
The popular attraction is one of 82 worldwide but the first in Kentucky. And to say it's taken a while to complete would be the understatement of the year or four to be exact. This project has weathered a lot of controversy in the last four years — in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion.
I realize some people were opposed to this development for different reasons and I'm sensitive to that.
In some ways, it reminds me of the east end bridge project. At the time, it was an inconvenience. Traffic was a mess. It was noisy and expensive, but now, it's paying for itself and it's an investment in our future. I think Topgolf will live in that same arena by creating 500 new jobs. That will be a major boost for our local economy.
If an $18 million investment like Topgolf can come here and create hundreds of new jobs and generate revenue for our city, that's an ace in my book and something worth celebrating.
Looking ahead, I hope our newly elected officials can hit the ground running and push for new development and growth. If we can create new attractions similar to Topgolf throughout Louisville or resurrect old ones like the Louisville Gardens, I think we'll be destined for success.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.