It’s been nearly three years since we learned that Topgolf is planning to take a swing at a location in Louisville. This great project that will bring a fun attraction to our community. Topgolf will make creative use of aging retail space at Oxmoor Center. That’s why I was glad to see the news last week. A group of nearby residents of the city of Hurstbourne have finally dropped their legal challenge to the development. We love our Louisville community, but sometimes, that makes us too resistant to change and growth. We need to do away with the tired, “Not in my backyard” mindset. Let me speak for our whole city when I say, Topgolf, tee it up!
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I'm glad they won that battle. Go Topgolf!"
"Look at all of the golf courses that are closing down, that have been here for years."
"This 'Not in my backyard' mentality has caused Louisville to lose so many great opportunities and it just needs to stop or Louisville's not going to go anywhere."
"If it was in your backyard, you may have a thing or two to say about it, too."
"I think Topgolf is a good thing to have, I'm getting too old to dig myself out of the trap."
"The residents in the Topgolf area were completely right to exhaust all legal avenues."
"Hurray for the neighbor who stood up to Topgolf."
"Let Louisville grow."