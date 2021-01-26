It’s been nearly three years since we learned that Topgolf is planning to take a swing at a location in Louisville. The company’s main aim was to start a great project that will bring a fun attraction to our community. The details of the project show Topgolf will make creative use of aging retail space at Oxmoor Center, a commercial property that has continued to remain empty due to the delays from a group of nearby residents. That’s why I was glad to see the news last week. Those residents of the city of Hurstbourne have finally dropped their legal challenge to the development.
These concerned citizens tried every avenue they knew to stop the proposed business from building on that location. Their most outlandish, was when they claimed the lights from the golfing venue would be brighter than the sun. We love our Louisville community, and for good reason. But sometimes, that makes us too resistant to change and growth. We need to do away with the tired, “Not in my backyard” mindset. Louisville deserves high-end amenities like Topgolf.
Now that there are no more sand traps ahead, Topgolf says they are evaluating their timeline for construction. Let me speak for our whole city when I say, Topgolf, tee it up!
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.