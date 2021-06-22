Kentucky has big problems. Massive pension debts. Crumbling highways. An education system failing too many kids.
But some politicians in Frankfort are preoccupied with the culture war and trying to divide us. One lawmaker wants to make it illegal for Kentucky schools and colleges to allow transgender females to compete in women and girls’ sports.
I agree with the notion that someone, who was born male, would have an unfair advantage in female sports. But this is not some pressing crisis in Kentucky, and we don’t need a new mandate, sent from on high at the state capital.
In these rare cases, I trust people like coaches, principals and parents to figure out what’s best. In fact, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association already has a thoughtful policy around transgender issues.
What ever happened to the idea of limited government? Entrusting people to decide things for themselves?
There are plenty of real problems for our elected officials to focus on. Let’s leave these divisive social issues out of politics.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.