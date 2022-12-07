The University of Louisville is scrambling to find a new head football coach. Scott Satterfield bowed out, announcing he's leaving for Cincinnati, just another blow to the university in the midst of huge change.
A new president, a new athletic director, a new men's basketball coach and now, they're in need of a new football coach.
This year is a building block for the future, and U of L needs to be patient. I'm not sure we'd be here if fans would've been more patient with Satterfield.
Results don't need to be instant. They need to be lasting.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Scott Satterfield didn't leave this program better than when he found it. We were stuck in mediocrity. Let's get somebody in here that's got some fire in their belly."
"My son is in his junior year at U of L. He does not know the name of the new president. Everyone's just going in and out, it’s kind of sad, especially for the prices that we are paying."
"Coaches in sports are only after the big money. They should only get paid if they win, it will make them try harder."
"The money that could have been used for students and building a center of excellence."
"I think we need to stop worrying about sports in our city and focus more on people who can't afford food. That's more important."
"He doesn't even tell his players he's leaving? Good riddance."
"It's like rats leaving a sinking ship."