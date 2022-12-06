Talk about another fumble for Louisville, and this time, I think the fallout transcends sports.
By now, you've heard the big news: U of L football needs a new head coach. After four seasons and an overall winning record, Scott Satterfield has bowed out and left Louisville for Cincinnati.
It's like he was chased out of town. But based on what merit?
I do think he's leaving the program better off than what it was when he arrived here and I guess that's all you can ask for.
I think Chris Mack did the same thing too and my hope is that coach Kenny Payne can right that ship.
I know it's been a challenging start to the basketball season — and fans are frustrated — but give it time.
There's no need to rush the process. This situation transcends sports.
U of L has a new president, a new athletic director, a new men's basketball coach, and the search is on for a new football coach. This impacts our entire city. This year is a building block for the future. Results don't need to be instant. They need to be lasting. U of L can't afford otherwise.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.