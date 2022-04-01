It's time to throw up your L's and celebrate the University of Louisville women's basketball team.
Their season isn't over yet, but I think they've already won. They've had to block out a lot of noise this year at UofL, and they've still found a way to make it to the Final Four.
They're tipping off against another number one seed the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday.
Their success this season is a testament to head coach Jeff Walz and his ability to coach players on the court and in life.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Even if they don’t make it in the final championship, he’s a hell of a coach.”
“Coach Walz is a class act. I’ve had interactions with him and [they’ve] been nothing but positive.”
“I'm really proud of the University of Louisville women's basketball team and the coach. They've done a terrific job. They've made Louisville proud.”
“Great team, Louisville Cardinal women.”
“They've been performing at this level, a higher level than the men's team, for years and are finally getting their acclaim.”
“These women work just as hard, if not harder, than the men do.”
“I'm a temporary worker and worked all of the Louisville games and those girls are fire! I mean, fire!”
“Our Lady Cards are great every year. We love the ladies and Jeff Walz is the best around. We are very lucky to have that man as our coach. Keep him around forever. Go cards!”