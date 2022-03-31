I want to celebrate something special happening at the University of Louisville. It's been a while since fans have been able to say that, and it's important to give credit where credit's due.
The UofL women's basketball team is heading to the Final Four, tipping off Friday night against another number one seed South Carolina Gamecocks.
It's a true testament to head coach Jeff Walz and what he's done with that program. He's coaching these young ladies on the court, but he's also teaching them life lessons beyond the game of basketball.
It's easy for some fans to forget that college athletes are still young trying to make it in a world that's all about winning and losing. It has to be difficult to block out all the noise and perform at the highest level, but the Lady Cards have done that.
Even when the UofL men's basketball program was imploding before our eyes, Jeff Walz and his team never lost sight of what's important. Perhaps that's why he's been so successful and continues to develop talented players who make up a dominant team. His team deserves a huge congratulations for making it to the Final Four. Their journey to get there has been pretty remarkable, and they've made our city proud.
