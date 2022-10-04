It's that time of year, when delivery trucks start making their rounds, and packages start piling up on the front porch. It's a sign that the holidays are right around the corner, and online shopping is about to kick into high gear. But remember: Someone has to ship all those gifts, and, like everything else right now, it's going to cost you more money.
For the third consecutive year, the U.S. Postal Service is raising its prices before the holidays. Everything is more expensive. When you buy something in person or online, chances are it costs more than it did before. Blame it on inflation or a supply and demand issue. Either way, it's more money. If you want to ship it, it'll cost you a few extra bucks, and there's a good chance it'll take longer to arrive at its destination.
That seems backward to me. Pay more but wait longer to get it. I guess that's our new reality. If we want to ensure a successful holiday season — on a personal or company level — I think delivery drivers need to make more money. They're on the front lines, rain or shine, and I guarantee, without them, the next two months would be miserable for everyone.
