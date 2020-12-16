The first COVID-19 vaccines have arrived and been administered. The end of this pandemic nightmare has begun. But just because the process has started doesn’t mean it is time to wait in line. Healthcare workers and long-term care residents are rightfully in the first group. It is refreshing to see educators have been placed in the second tier; our society is reliant upon them. The faster schools are back up and running, the more civilization can return to normal. The country needs roughly 70% of its population to have the antibodies to reach “herd immunity.” I plan to be a part of that number, but I understand if some choose not to.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"No, I will not take the vaccination, there's not been enough study. We don't know what this could do to us in the future to come, what effects it can have.We're rushing to do something, and we're hoping [it] will work."
"I'm at the high end...yeah, I would take the vaccine."
"I'm not taking any kind of shot. I don't trust the government so I'm going to lay back and wait, and see what the aftereffects are."
"I think everybody should get that shot, whether they think they need it or not, but there's thousands of people out there that's really intelligent that think they're not going to take it, because they don't think they're going to get it."