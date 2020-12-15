The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Louisville. A select few have already had their first of two shots. The end of this pandemic nightmare has begun. But just because the process has started doesn’t mean it is time for you to roll up your shirt sleeve and wait in line. We have to realize, currently, there are very few vaccines available. We must follow the established order for people to get their immunizations.
The designated tiers have been assigned. First up are healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Group two includes essential workers, Teachers, and first responders. The third set to gain availability for vaccination contains those with preexisting conditions and people over the age of 65. It is refreshing to see the education system is a priority. We have proven our society is reliant upon them. The faster they are back up and running, the faster the rest of civilization can get back to a more normal way of life.
I will be taking the vaccine when my category comes available. The country needs roughly 70% of its population to have the antibodies to reach “herd immunity.” I plan to be a part of that number, but I understand if some choose not to be.
What’s your opinion? Call or share on Facebook why you choose to be vaccinated or not. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.