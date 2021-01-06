Children in Louisville haven't been in the classroom for nearly a year, and let's not kid ourselves virtual school just isn't the same. Kids are struggling to learn on laptops while their parents are trying to work from home. In Jefferson County, failing grades are through the roof and absenteeism is rampant. Very little class participation is being required, and our kids deserve better. After months out of the classroom, the temptation will be to stay home a little longer. We cannot give into this temptation. Our kids can't be allowed to fall behind another day. That's why you've heard me call for teachers to be near the front for vaccines. Priority Number one must be getting our kids back where they belong … in school.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think it is past due time that kids go back to school. The teachers need to get back in the classrooms so that the kids can get back to school. The kids are the ones suffering."
"What sense does it make to have a classroom full of unvaccinated students with one teacher that's been vaccinated?"
"They need to have year round school for the next two years to catch these kids up."
"Yes, they need some schooling, but is it safe? You tell me."
"Get everybody vaccinated. Start fresh in the Fall."
