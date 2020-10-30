"Light up Louisville" should be a time to celebrate. This event has been a mainstay in Louisville for the past 40 years. While I know it needs to adapt to this year's climate, it is important that it happens. Downtown has suffered enough and is ready for a fresh start. This year's lighting ceremony should include social distancing and mask wearing. "Light up Louisville" can be enjoyed over a period of weeks and will provide joy to many. Downtown sure could use a little light. This year, Mayor Fischer must stand firm and light up Louisville brighter than ever before.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I've lived in Louisville for seventy years. I definitely think we should have Light Up Louisville because I do believe it's time to try to put the past behind us and move ahead."
"I think we need to Light Up Louisville, it's tradition. It's time to clean up and take back Jefferson Square. Our city needs this during this difficult time."
"Unless you're going to bring in the military to guard all the decorations, all that will happen is they will be torn down, strewn in the streets, and discarded."
"I do believe it is time for us to bring in the season, and bring in all communities together."
"We need more positivity in the city of Louisville."
"If you Light Up Louisville, the protestors will probably just tear it down."