This is what I’ve been waiting for. All over the country, there are winners, losers, and a few races that are still too close to call. But the political results are not the reason for my exuberance. I am excited to finally see the end of the mud throwing. I am plain sick of it. Can you imagine walking into an interview and bashing the other applicants? I don’t think you would get a second interview, let alone a job offer. However, that is exactly what these politicians have done. And we hired them. Their bickering and fighting reminds me of toddlers at a daycare. Maybe we would be better served if we left some positions vacant.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Politicians have gone way too far bashing other people. What are they going to do for our country? That's what we really need to know."
"I am so sick and tired of the lying and cheating in politics that affects all of us."
"If you want my vote, tell me why I should vote for you. I don't even want to hear you mention anybody else's name that's running for office."
"It's gotten ridiculous the way these candidates have acted."
"You've got to run on your best attributes and what you've done for people... and, for what you stand for."
"These people need to change their ways of doing things as far as 'Let's see what I can do for the country or the state.' My mute button, on my remote, is just about wore out."