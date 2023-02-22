Let’s talk about this colossal story coming out of JCPS, a proposal to change what time school starts and ends. The proposal would create several new start and end times, whereas, right now, there are only two.
This is all to help improve student attendance and our bus driver shortage by staggering their routes.
The busing issue is more complex. Fast forward five years from now when our bus driver shortage may be even worse than it is today. Then what? We cancel busing? I worry these later start times will be difficult for working parents.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"It helps keep children in the classroom for learning hours longer. Other states have done it. The Commonwealth is far behind."
"Leave Jefferson County School start times alone."
"All that money that they used to send to Ukraine, one hundred and ten billion dollars, could have built a lot of schools."
"When I started school, 1958, we went to the closest school to our home. The only time we were ever on a school bus was when we went on field trips."
"It's also a burden on all of our families. Leave the school systems the way they are."
"It really doesn't matter what time the kids go to school. They're not being taught correctly. Everybody knows it."