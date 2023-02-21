Let's talk about this colossal story coming out of JCPS: a proposal to change what time school starts and ends. The proposal would create several new start and end times, whereas right now there are only two.
These changes would obviously be enormous for thousands of families across Jefferson County, and I've heard from parents on both sides, some who welcome the change and others who say it's a horrible idea.
These changes are meant to improve student attendance. The bus driver shortage is so dire, the drivers are running double and triple routes, and, unfortunately, kids are late to school because of it.
So that's a fair point, but I think the problem here is bigger than the solution being provided.
First, fast forward five years from now when our bus driver shortage may be even worse than it is today. Then what? We cancel busing?
Second, the busing issue is more complex. Kids shouldn't be bused all over the county to begin with. They should be able to go to school closest to their home.
Under this new proposal, I also worry about the working parent, as this change would alter when they begin their work day, as well. I know JCPS wants what's best for everyone, but this will be a tall task with 96,000 families at stake.
