Milk industry sales are suffering, and it’s placing the blame on soy and almond milk. A Kentucky state senator proposes that products can only be called milk if they come from a hooved mammal. Americans are drinking less milk likely because of dietary restrictions and health concerns. No reasonable person would confuse imitation milk and dairy because of the name. Have you ever accidentally poured milk of magnesia on a bowl of cereal?
Bessie James Add the word substitute and move on. It’s ridiculous that this is even an issue in Frankfort. There are other things we should be more worried about.
Kevin Ries I am against the government penalizing anyone/business/industry or getting involved. Let the consumers and market decide.
David Holliger All our farmers desperately need our help, especially the dairy farmer. I agree that only milk from a hooved animal should be labeled milk.
Dusty Nuss Who cares what it’s called. Won’t change people buying it over dairy milk. Waste of time worrying about it.
Traci Hall We didn't ask them to put antibiotics in to cows or treat them poorly. It doesn't matter what you call it, we aren't drinking their milk anymore!
Scott Jan Louden noun: milk an opaque white fluid rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young.
Sandy Foster It's not milk so I don't know how they can call it milk... and it all tastes disgusting.