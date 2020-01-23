You can’t milk a soy bean. The Milk Industry is suffering and they are looking to place the blame on anyone but themselves. A bill proposed this month wants to narrow the definition of what you can call milk. A Kentucky state senator proposes that products can only be called milk if they come from a hooved mammal like a cow or a goat.
Americans are drinking less milk than they did thirty years ago. The dairy industry wants to blame everyone from on-the-go breakfast makers to Walmart and every alternative dairy maker in between. Their latest attacks are targeting producers of soy and almond milks.
Imitation milk consumption has been on the rise. But, no one is accidentally grabbing the wrong carton because it has milk on the label. Soy and almond milk are likely being used because of dietary restrictions and health concerns, not because people believe they are dairy products. Even a half-wit should know almonds don’t come from a cow. Have you ever accidentally poured milk of magnesia on a bowl of cereal because milk was in the title? No reasonable person would ever confuse the two.
