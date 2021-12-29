This year was filled with a lot of heartache - from a record number of homicides and carjackings - to COVID-19 tightening its grip - but a new year means a new opportunity to do better and be better. And, that's my wish for Louisville in 2022.
We need to cut down on violent crime, and hold criminals accountable. We need to give people a reason to be proud to live in Louisville. That means less graffiti and abandoned cars on the side of the road - and more police officers and new businesses calling our city - home.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"As the new year dawns, may we see neighborhoods take pride in where they live."
"Like to stop some of this crime? Raise the minimum wage like you did the police officers. Put some real jobs out here instead of sending them way out in another county."
"It's going to take more than just curbing the violence. It's also going to take transparency in the government, more respect for each other, and more community effort to come together."
"We have had worthless leadership over the last 30 to 40 years, and it shows by people and businesses leaving the area."
"We've got to step up and not only us. We've got to have the judges and the prosecutors. We've got to hold
people accountable for what they do."
"The court system is corrupt."
"Get a new police chief and a new mayor. That would be a good start."