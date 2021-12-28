We are approaching the finish line -- rounding out the last week of 2021, and looking forward to a new year. There's no doubt about it, Covid-19 has been devastating in every sense of the word -- but some of the pain we felt this year was self-inflicted.
If we want to avoid more heartache, we need to make some changes and be better. That's my wish for Louisville going forward: to do better, and be better. That starts with curbing violent crime.
December marked the 23rd consecutive month for double-digit homicides. In fact, we saw a record-breaking number of homicides and carjackings in our area this year. Hopefully by next year, we'll have more police officers patrolling our streets -- and judges holding violent criminals accountable.
We need to give people a reason to be proud of where they live. Trash and graffiti plastered all over our city, and broken down cars clogging up our neighborhoods simple won't do it.
Lets clean up crime, and attract new businesses to Louisville. Just a few ways we can be better, and do better in the new year.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.
