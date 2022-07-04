LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They have served their country and now they're serving time.
Right now, there are about two dozen veterans in custody at Metro Corrections. This week, the jail launched a program created to help veterans avoid some of the mistakes that led to their incarceration.
"Five minutes of bad thinking and bad actions, you know, landed me here," said Phillip Jackson, United States Army veteran.
Jackson served 10 years in the U. S. Army. These days, he is an inmate at Metro Corrections.
"I have a burglary, first-degree charge," said Jackson.
And for the first time in a long time, Jackson is optimistic about the future.
"You've been praying and praying and praying and finally, you feel like one of those prayers gets answered," said Jackson.
Jackson said his prayers were answered by a new program called Operation V.A.L.O.R. (Veterans Aspiring For Life of Reform).
Monday morning, the head of Metro Corrections and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on a unit that will house veterans in the program.
"We want this to look different, we want it to feel different," said Jerry Collins, Metro Corrections Director.
From the barrack-style cell to the paintings on the wall, which represent branches of the military, it already looks different. Director Collins said the biggest difference will happen with programs created to help veterans transition back to society.
"From treatment and mental health to re-entry, to job placement. Everybody's coming from a different spot. We're gonna try to meet them in that spot, and get them back out and be successful in the community," said Collins.
"Director Collins is a veteran himself and he creates any way we can to connect with our prisoners here in a more meaningful way, to get them out of here in a way that's a warm handoff to the community," said Mayor Greg Fischer.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is helping to facilitate that warm handoff with jobs and training.
"Because we're a second chance organization," said Tom Saylor, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. "We are committed at Goodwill to meeting them where they're at and helping them where they're trying to go."
"I'm really excited about this, especially in my hometown," said Jeremy Harrell, President, and CEO, Veterans Club. "This is great. I think this is going to be a program that other cities who don't have one like this will probably adopt."
The Veterans Club provides connections, healing, recovery, housing assistance, and much more for military veterans. Harrell believes Operation V.A.L.O.R. will add to the mission. "I know it's going to be beneficial. I've done this around the state of Kentucky and other detention centers," said Harrell. "And I've seen the results of what can be done when someone comes in and becomes, you know, proactive in helping veterans overcome the challenges that bring them here. Oftentimes we wait until release and maybe they never get an opportunity to get that support that they need."
"So there's a lot of different issues going back and forth, you know, with, you know, drug use and mental health issues that I have," said Phillip Jackson.
Meanwhile, now that he is in Operation V.A.L.O.R., Jackson says his issues and mental health are improving.
"I have been in here seven months and I haven't been happy. Right now, I'm happy," said Jackson.
The new unit started with nine inmates, but the goal is to increase that number to 20.
