LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A protester and an LMPD officer have a unique history.
The two are connected by near tragedy, even on opposite sides of social unrest. Several years ago, the officer and protester formed a bond that's stronger than any differences.
For weeks, the demand for racial justice has been very loud and very visible on the streets of Metro Louisville.
"Just to see a change," said Charles Smith, Louisville. "Change in the community."
Smith is not one of the regulars, but he has attended a few of the protests.
"It's been stressful on all of us," said Sgt. Christina Beaven, LMPD, Downtown Patrol. "It's a stressful time for everybody."
Sgt. Beaven has been on the frontlines during weeks of protests in the Breonna Taylor case. Last week, an impromptu reunion gave her something to smile about.
"We'd had kind of a rough day on our detail."
Following the grand jury decision in the Taylor case, things got tense on the streets of downtown Louisville.
"The protesters had just walked through...from the initial announcement of the case.
Sgt. Beaven said, a run from several years ago, provided some much needed hope.
"It was a Sunday morning, I remember that," Sgt. Beaven explained.
The call was about a man hanging from the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Sgt. Beaven[01:42:38]:"It was very clear to me, I needed to go."
Charles Smith[00:43:21]:"I was beating up myself and somebody else was helping me beat up myself."
Sgt.Beaven[00:42:44]:"He was on the outside, hanging on...with is arms wrapped."
Smith[00:43:26]:"So, it was just too much pressure for me, I wanted to end my life."
Sgt. Beaven[01:42:50]:"He had been there for about 45 minutes and he was exhausted."
That day on the bridge, Sgt. Beaven met and talked to Charles Smith for the first time.
Smith[00:44:34]:"Like a mother would with a child."
Sgt. Beaven[01:43:20]:"I told him I loved him, that God loved him and that God had a plan and purpose for his life."
Both Sgt. Beaven and Smith walked away from the bridge that day but lost touch...until last week.
Charles[00:54:42]:"I just went up to her and said, hey, Ms. Lady, and I gave her a hug."
Beaven[01:39:45]:"My eyes started to fill with tears because I've been looking for him for years."
After several years, in the middle of a protest...the two reconnected.
Charles[00:47:38]:"I hadn't seen her but I never forgot her."
And he never forgot the message she shared.
Smith[00:44:03]:"I can accomplish anything and beat anything."
Stephan Johnson[]:"Now that they have reconnected, Sgt. Beaven and Smith plan to stay in contact. In Louisville, I'm Stephan Johnson, WDRB News."
