Ongoing protests have re-ignited the debate over confederate monuments.
Many cities.... deciding to leave platforms empty.
From California and Missouri -- to right here in Kentucky
Although Kentucky was neutral, the war heroes of the confederacy have had a home in the bluegrass state for years.
But in the aftermath of nationwide protests and unrest, the country's confederate statues are once again in the hot seat.
The civil war ended more than 150 years ago, but the monuments commemorating confederate history still evoke raw emotions from people for and against removing the statues.
For more than a hundred years, the controversial John B. Castleman statue towered over Cherokee Triangle...causing a peaceful divide among neighbors...those who see it as a monument to white supremacy...and those see it differently.
[01:01:16]:"but it is history and I think it was Windell Berry who said we can not improve our history by erasing the facts."
But after years of debate, the statue was recently removed...despite supporters who say the former confederate officer changed his views on race later in life.
Dr. Jones[20:10:41]:"White slave owners said the same thing."
Dr. Ricky Jones is a professor and chair of Pan African Studies at The University of Louisville.
Dr. Jones[20:11:12]:"I think it's good that Castleman had a come to Jesus meeting."
But does that mean Castleman deserves forgiveness?
Dr. Jones[20:11:17]:"He deserves forgiveness but he doesn't deserve a statue."
Meanwhile, the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmoud Aubery set off protests across the country and renewed the push to remove confederate statues...but Dr. Jones says there's more to the story.
Dr. Jones[20:13:24]:"The protests are really about dismantling of white supremacy and as James Baldwin said, you can't fix it if you won't face it."
Gov[01:00:12]:"Today is a move towards showing that everybody is welcome in this building."
After more than 80-years in the Capital Rotunda in Frankfort, on Saturday, the Statue of Jefferson Davis was the latest confederate monument to be removed...but it was not a unanimous decision.
[01:01:18]:"it isn't out of hate or adoration of anybody or Jefferson Davis, it isn't that...it's that our history is our history."
As the protests continue, so does the debate... hundreds of confederate statues are still standing across the nation...and here in Kentucky.
And in some cases, people take matters into their own hands...toppling the statues...even setting them on fire.
[20:14:22]:"It makes sense that this debate is being reignited by the protests and the protesters."
Whether you see the monuments as part of history or symbols of hate, Dr. Jones says there's also a lesson.
[20:14:05]:"It shows you how many monuments we have to racists we have in America...from sea to shinning sea."
In Louisville I'm Stephan Johnson, WDRB News.
