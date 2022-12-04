It'll be No. 1 seed Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve in one College Football Playoff semifinal and No. 2 Michigan (13-0) against TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in the other.
In the end, the committee got it right. Despite the apparent instability thrown into the system when USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game (I believe I had that) and when TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 title tilt (sadly, I missed that one badly).
TCU deserved to be in, and more importantly, nobody below them deserved it more.
So I'm fine with the playoff. And even if you're not fine with it, this is only going to be the system for one more year, then we go to 12 teams.
I thought ESPN, once the announcement started, did a better job of revealing the field. Minimal discussion of each pick, then onto the next one. I can live with that.
They'll probably get it down perfectly just in time for the whole process to change.
I'd say, at first glance, there's some pressure on the Big Ten, now with two teams in the field, do deliver in this postseason. If you're going to make up half the field, you'd better look worthy on game day. It'll be tough beating Georgia in Atlanta, but that's the matchup most of us will be looking for.
Michigan has a tricky tough challenge playing in Phoenix, where TCU's fan base will have an easier time traveling. Of course, as Michigan will tell you ad nauseam, they have a national fan base.
My early picks for the semifinals: I like Georgia to beat Ohio State and TCU to pull the upset of Michigan.
The first point spreads are out from FanDuel -- Georgia is -6.5 over Ohio State and Michigan -9.5 against TCU.
From a betting standpoint, I'd definitely take Ohio State at that number, and TCU.
Now we wait for the other bowl announcements. We know Louisville is headed to the Fenway Bowl, still awaiting destinations for Kentucky and WKU.