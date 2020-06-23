LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local woman on a morning walk recently made a disturbing discovery.
What she found is causing a lot of concern in a quiet neighborhood.
On Monday, Doris Wilson was walking the track at Hays Kennedy Park in Prospect. "I walk every morning," said Wilson. "I've walked down here at the park, probably for about ten years, at least."
While on the track, Wilson noticed a car submerged in a nearby pond.
She said, "So, I just thought that someone accidentally, maybe ran off over into the pond over here."
Wilson said there were also police and firefighters looking at the car. After finishing her walk, Wilson walked over to get a closer look.
"I came over actually to ask the police what was going on,” explained, Wilson. “And as I got close enough, I actually saw what was going on."
What they all found was a car with a racial slur spray painted on the bumper.
Wilson said, "It was unnerving to me to walk and see something like that happen here."
We've blurred it on TV and online, but it was the "n-word" and it caused a lot of concern for some neighbors.
"My concern is, if that's a message they're trying to send to us, what else will they try to do,” said Wilson.
The park is named after Hays Robinson Kennedy, a Black woman. It is also surrounded by a historically Black neighborhood.
Wilson said, "So was there a message trying to be sent to all of us out here. It frustrates me to no end to think that this is 2020 and we haven't gotten any further."
Before the car was removed, Wilson snapped a picture and shared it with neighbors and in a Facebook post.
She said, "A lot of the neighbors I've talked to are concerned that, you know, this could only be the beginning of something that could be much worse."
Meanwhile, the car had a temporary tag in the rear window and a tag from a local dealer on the back. However, how it got to the park and in the pond is still a mystery for now.
"But I did notice that there was a car seat in the back seat,” said Wilson. “But there was no one inside the car."
