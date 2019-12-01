We have already seen the rain-snow mix enter our area. At about 6 pm, we had reports of wet snow mixing in near Scottsburg, IN and more will occur during the night time tonight. I want to start off by looking at where we stand now and how things progress through the night time.
Current Look At Our Storm...
The major low pressure from this storm system is now moving along the East Coast of the US and intensifying. For us, you can see the trailing low over northern IN that is dropping into our area.
This will be a big snow producer for the Northeast and there are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories blanketing the NE.
Rain-Snow Mix Here Tonight...
That second low is the important one for our area tonight. It is already producing a rain-snow mix in our area, but it is going to have some problems sticking because temperatures will be above freezing for most of the night in most locations.
That said, the mid level temperatures are quite cold tonight and we will see a rain-snow mix that could include some moderate intensity snow bursts. Since these are bursts, you will see gusty winds as they move through your area and, in those times, you may be able to accumulate some light amounts on grassy or elevated surfaces. Let's look at AdvanceTrak through the night. You will note a downward trend by daybreak.
Accumulation Potential?
The data has been rather consistent on this one. It shows the potential for minor accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces, but not much more. Here are a couple of the computer model snowfall totals and you can see the numbers are not overly impressive.
Lastly, I want to show you a graphic that allows you to compare snowfall totals for Louisville among the computer models. Below the data, you can see the timestamp and follow to the right the snowfall amount for each model listed on the left.
My Thoughts...
The NWS and I chatted earlier today about whether they would issue an advisory for our area. We all agreed that it was likely to be "sub criteria" snowfall for our area. To get a Winter Weather Advisory for our area, the definition requires 1" of snow to meet the lower limits and we agreed that virtually everyone in our area will not meet that threshold. The result is a Winter Weather Advisory over Eastern & Southeastern KY, but not including our area.
This is the right move from the NWS. Some minor accumulations of up to 1/2" seem possible in some areas, but most would see less. It is hard to eliminate the possibility of one or two reach an inch or snow on the grass, but that would be the exception rather than the rule.