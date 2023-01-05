A batch of light moisture will move through our area tonight along as cold front as temperatures drop toward freezing. That ushers in the chance to see some wintry mix or snow showers, but snow lovers should keep their expectations low.
Shortly after sunset in our northern communities, these showers will start as rain. Temperatures will still be in the 40s by then, not yet cold enough for a transition to snow.
Overnight temperatures drop toward freezing. This is when we will see the transition to light snow or mixed showers as the cold front sweeps this light moisture across our communities. Since this weak front keeps moving, it should be east of our area by Friday morning. Only a few flurries would be left behind then we dry out through the day Friday.
We are not expecting any big impacts or problems on roads. Aside from temperatures dropping below freezing for a few hours Thursday morning, temperatures have stayed well above freezing for the last eight days around our area. That means ground and road temperatures are above freezing and this will not be cold enough for long enough to change that. Any snow that does fall will be light enough that it should melt quickly upon making contact with roads. Your back deck, car, and grass are a different matter, though. If you're going to see a dusting of snow anywhere, those would be the places to look.