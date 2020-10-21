LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staying healthy during pandemic means more than just avoiding the symptoms of the coronavirus.
Mental health professionals warn, the pandemic and demands for social justice are taking a toll on a lot of peoples' mental health.
"The previous coping mechanisms are no longer working, right. So, you're seeing an increased, even more so, of the anxiety and depression," explained Elisha Durrett Johnson, MEd, LPCA.
Durrett-Johnson is also CEO of Begin to Talk LLC. Like a lot of counselors, her patient count has continued to increase during the pandemic.
"I just kept thinking, I was depressed and didn't know what to do about my future," said Brittany Hinkle, Real Estate Agent.
In February, Hinkle lost a close friend, and a month later, her job job was eliminated because of COVID-19.
"Two headed monster," said Hinkle.
After two painful loses, Hinkle admits the loneliness of isolation made it a struggle to not lose hope.
"I just found myself sitting at home everyday, sitting with grief, confusion and anxiety about what was going to happen in the next few months," said Hinkle.
According to recent data from Mental Health America, the pandemic has been hard on a lot of people. The community-based nonprofit says there's been a 634% increase in people using its online tool for anxiety and an 873% increase in people looking for information about depression.
"It's always been there, it's just increased even more," explained Durrett-Johnson. "So, we've ripped the band aid off of the wound."
Durrett-Johnson is a licensed mental health counselor and says whether it's a loved one or a job, a lot of people are hurting and in need help.
"Loss is almost the theme of this entire pandemic and this era...so, with grief and loss, comes a lot of stress," explained Durrett-Johnson. She also said the stress can be just as deadly as the coronavirus.
"When you hold that in, it can do so much to you, not just to your physiological, right, your health and to your mental stability," said Durrett-Johnson.
"I said, at this point, I have cried enough," explained Hinkle.
After a few months of dealing with depression, Hinkle turned to a mental health counselor and got the help she needed and a fresh start with a new career in real estate.
If you need help for anxiety, depression or any other mental health issues, please reach out to one of the organizations listed below.
https://www.freedomcounselingservices.org/our-counselors
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/begin-to-talk-llc-louisville-ky/700947
https://strongmindspsychology.com/our-psychologists/
https://www.mhanational.org/about
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.