LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two mass shootings have brought the debate over gun rights to Louisville -- and now a Democratic presidential candidate is trying to turn up the heat on Senator Mitch McConnell.
Congressman Tim Ryan has been one of the loudest voices calling for action since the carnage in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
"Come on, Mitch McConnell! Get off your a** and get something done," Ryan said on CNN.
He's bringing his strongly worded message to City Plaza, next to the Muhammad Ali Center, in downtown Louisville. The Ohio lawmaker is leading a caravan of ralliers from Ohio to Kentucky on Thursday.
He's stopping in Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati. He'll end the day in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hometown. Representative John Yarmuth is also expected to be there.
Ryan has been critical of how McConnell and President Trump responded to the mass shootings over the weekend. He said with the help of Moms Demand Action, he's going to make sure McConnell knows there are two pieces of legislation sitting on his desk that need to be brought up for a vote.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue," said Ryan. "This is about keeping people safe in the United States. I think all of those tragedies, all the heartache, all the pain, all the sorrow is coming to a head. Now it's time to act, and I think we can get Mitch McConnell to do it."
Earlier this week, McConnell released a statement saying Republicans are prepared to do their part. It reads in part, "Partisan theatrics and campaign-trail rhetoric will only take us farther away from the progress all Americans deserve."
The Louisville rally is expected to start around 7:30 Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.