LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People across Kentuckiana have spent the extra time at home decluttering.
Some of that deep cleaning has let to a significant increase in pickups for Republic Services.
Recently, the company launched a $20 million initiative, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to help front line employees, their families and locally owned businesses.
Stephan Johnson[04:49:35]:"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in pick-ups for companies like Republic Services.
So the company is doing two things to help these front-line workers: providing bonuses and educating the public."
Keith Ware[04:43:57]:"I think we were pretty well positioned to be able to handle this pandemic."
Keith Ware is a sanitation engineer with Republic Services...one of the many essential workers still on the job.
[short nats of truck lifting can]
The company recently launched a 20-million dollar initiative meant to reward front-line employees and help local businesses.
Keith Ware[04:45:54]:"Every little bit helps."
Antonio Johnson[04:51:38]:"It will provide them with some added income for appreciation of what they do and then we are also asking them to put that money back into our local economy and us that with our small businesses."
Antonio Johnson is a General Manager for Republic Services and says...employees receive 100-dollar gift cards every two weeks and weekly meals...purchased from locally owned and operated small businesses.
Antonio Johnson[04:52:22]:"Two meals a week to our front-line employees. One just being a lunch and the other being a take home meal for their family."
Johnson says the pandemic has increased pick-ups by about 30 percent.
Johnson[04:53:02]:"We get it...everybody is at home and de-cluttering and cleaning our garages, basements and things of that nature."
If you are de-cluttering, the company resumes pickup of bulk items and yard waste this week, but has some reminders for customers.
Antonie[04:53:52]:"If you, as a customer, will continue to bag and put everything that you have into the container so that we limit our exposure points too for front-line employees."
Keith Ware[04:45:01]:"It' been nice to have that appreciation from them."
Keith Ware appreciates the company's generosity and the feedback from customers.
Keith Ware[04:44:52]:"We've had a lot of customers come out and give us the thumbs up."
Stephan Johnson[05:02:15]:"And one last thing...if you happened to be bringing your trash can to the curb while your driver is approaching, just remember to continue practicing social distancing. In east Louisville, I'm Stephan Johnson, WDRB News."