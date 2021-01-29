LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could be a shot in the arm for people still waiting to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A third vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson and several local healthcare systems, could be approved for use in the United States within weeks.
"I figured it would be a long time down the road," said Brad Strouse.
Strouse is a healthy 60-year-old and figured it would be a while before his number was called to get vaccinated.
"I was figuring it would be May or June before I would ever get vaccinated."
In November, Strouse volunteered to be part of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
He said, "After that, they sent me home, and I had no side effects."
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer shots, this vaccine candidate is a single dose and can also be stored at regular refrigeration levels.
The vaccine was tested in 45,000 people and could eventually help meet the growing demand that seems to be outpacing the current supply.
"One of the biggest problems is distribution of the vaccine," said Dr. David Dougherty, sub-investigator at Baptist Health Lexington. "And getting a single dose vaccine out, to really the world and not just this country, that can be stored in refrigerator temperatures for at least three months, is huge. The major focus should be getting as many people vaccinated as possible."
According to researchers, the J & J vaccine candidate is 66 percent effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 infection 28 days after vaccination. But researchers say the vaccine's effectiveness increases over time across all regions studied.
Dr. Dougherty said, "The 85 percent includes all those sites and if you go out to day 49 instead of 28 days status post the vaccination, there were no severe cases of COVID-19, indicating that immunity builds up over time."
Friday, during a zoom press conference, doctors said the efficacy rate does drop in South Africa, where many of the cases studied were due to the variant of the virus said to be more transmissible or highly contagious.
"And this new vaccine does have some efficacy against those variants," said Dr. Dougherty. "It was 57 percent effective against preventing moderate to severe COVID -19 in South Africa."
Doctors say, if approved, the vaccine could have a significant impact on the pandemic.
"It showed complete prevention of death and hospitalization from COVID-19," said Dr. Dougherty.
"That, with a single dose is a gamechanger," said Dr. Richard Greenberg, UK principal investigator. "It elevates the importance of this vaccine. Not just with numbers but it translates into how we as humans can survive this pandemic."
"Anything to get more vaccine at there would be a good thing," said Strouse.
Strouse is glad he got the vaccine, but not just for personal reasons.
"It's also good to know that it's helping others once it's approved," said Strouse.
Johnson and Johnson plans to file an application for emergency use in the United States, within a week.
Johnson & Johnson's research partners include UK, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare.
