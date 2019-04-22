LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in northern Kentucky were asked to shelter-in-place after a fire at a steel plant early Monday.
According to an article on WCPO, the chemical fire at Steel Technologies, located at 3985 U.S. 42 prompted officials to advise residents in the Ghent area to remain indoors, Gallatin County dispatchers confirmed.
In a tweet, Gallatin County School officials said the "hazmat situation" impacted school transportation for some students in the area.
Due to the hazmat situation at Steel Technologies, the bus will not be able to pick up students who live west of 184 down to Bear’s Trail.— GallatinCoSchools (@GallatinSchools) April 22, 2019
A later post on the school system's Facebook age said the shelter-in-place was lifted around 8 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.