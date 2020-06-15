LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of white police officers have led to outrage and protests across the country.
WDRB News recently talked to a Metro Police veteran, who shared some of the challenges of being both black and blue.
For days, there's been a very loud and visible outcry for justice.
On the streets of Metro Louisville and across the nation, people have marched, protested and clashed with police.
"To see all that going on in my city, it was heartbreaking," explained Sgt. Andre Bottoms, LMPD (Ret.).
The anger, the divide, the tension between black and blue has been on notice and on display. For days, angry protesters, of all races, have demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other black Americans killed at the hands of police.
Sgt. Bottoms said, "I felt like I should be out there protesting with them or at least saying something, because I understand, and I didn't want them to feel like all police officers are that way. There's even white police officers that even feel their pain and want to stand by 'em."
Sgt. Bottoms is a 29-year police veteran and was not only on the front lines when the protests started, in someways, you could say he was caught in the middle."
"Especially those first couple of nights when it got really bad and the looting and all of that," explained Sgt. Bottoms. "I just hated to see that because I've been in Louisville all my life. I love the city."
Bottoms says it was a challenge to find the right balance between his duty to protect and serve and his identity as a black man. "I do feel their pain. I understand, being a black man and growing up in Louisville, I've been through the same experiences they have," said Sgt. Bottoms. "I've been stopped several times when it wasn't warranted."
Bottoms is also a military veteran and during his 29-year police career, was promoted to sergeant and won numerous awards. However, he says, out of uniform, even he has had some close calls. That includes once when police confronted him with guns drawn. "The only thing that kept me from getting shot was my training, knowing what to do. So, I complied with every order they gave, I did exactly what they said until they felt comfortable that I was a police."
Bottoms says, he's also had surprising confrontations with the same community that he was sworn to protect and serve.
"Especially the black community because they looked at us as betraying our race because we became officers," said Sgt. Bottoms. "So, they would say 'you work for the man', or 'you're an uncle Tom.' "
Sgt. Bottoms explains some of the challenges of being on the front lines after recent fatal police confrontations with black citizens.
"With George Floyd especially, that's when everything started unfolding. Everybody saw the video, and I watched it as well," said Sgt. Bottoms. "It brought tears to my eyes. I was sickened by it."
This is actually Bottoms second tour of duty with the police department. And last week, he retired for a second time. During his last week on the job, Sgt. Bottoms shared some of the good, the bad and challenges of being a black police officer on a lengthy Facebook post.
"I didn't realize it was going to take off like it did. It was private," said Sgt. Bottoms.
Since last week, the post has been shared several thousand times.
I made it public; a couple of people asked me to share it and it took off," said Sgt. Bottoms. "Most, I'd say, 95 percent is positive. There were some people on there just saying all kinds of crazy stuff. Some of them, I tried to message back and say, 'if you want to have a conversation, I'd like to know why you feel this way...and I can tell you what I meant.' "
Sgt. Bottoms says he still loves the department and community and has no regrets about dedicating nearly 30-years of his life to protecting and serving.
He says during his career, he was helped and encouraged by a lot of commanding officers.
Right now, Sgt. Bottoms is finishing his college degree, but he has not ruled out wearing the badge again.
