LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The home of University of Kentucky men's basketball will a little more comfortable this season.
Rupp Arena unveiled its new upper arena chair back seats Tuesday, an area of the building that was previously filled with benches.
We're so excited to unveil the new chairback seating that was installed this summer. We think you're going to like the change. See you at Big Blue Madness this Friday! pic.twitter.com/E7x92hiXDE— Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) October 8, 2019
“This change represents the dawn of a new era for Rupp Arena," Bill Owen, the president and CEO of the Lexington Center said in a news release. "Changing from bench seating to chair back seats is a major upgrade for Rupp concerts, family event and UK Basketball fans. The new seats will provide much greater comfort, improved access to seats throughout the event, easier aisle access, more leg room, arm rests and yes, cup holders!”
The Lexington Center announced last year it would undergo a major renovation, which is expected to wrap up November 2021.
Other improvements include expanding the arena and giving it a more modern look, along with UK hospitality clubs and new parking structures.
