LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --There’s a major transformation taking place in a once troubled Louisville neighborhood.
Right now, there are millions of dollars being made and spent in the Russell Neighborhood.
For years we have heard about violence and other problems plaguing Russell but lately, the neighborhood is full of growth and opportunity, which is why it's known as "Louisville's Harlem."
Although there is only one Harlem, the Russell Neighborhood has a lot of the same features.
"We were definitely focused on our dream and the opportunity of building our family," said Eric Coatley.
It's what attracted Coatley and his wife Krystian to an apartment at the corner of 19th and West Jefferson.
"Being a Louisville native, I've seen personally the changes that have taken place," said Eric.
Those changes include everything from Vision Russell to The New Beecher Terrace.
Krystian said, "We've been live on all of the different online travel agencies for about a month now."
The Coatleys are using the property for an Airbnb and short-term rental.
"We've had a total of 16 guests so far," said Krystian.
And they're not the only ones who saw potential in building and Russell.
"They were definitely distressed. No one had lived in them for years," said Brigitte Owen, Property Owner.
Owens is a retired educator and bought the property more than a year ago.
"I just think we're on the cusp of something really great here and I'm just glad I could contribute to this community," said Owens.
Owens has spent the last several months renovating and transforming the building into the Russell of the future.
"I always want to provide value, and I only do things or create spaces, spaces that I want to live in. And so that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to make it such that you know, it would be an asset to the Russell community," said Owens.
"As far as the transformation goes, I'm glad to see so many things happening in rustle from businesses that are being created, restaurants, things for our kids to do," said Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur (D), District 4.
Councilman Arthur represents the Russell neighborhood on Metro Council and likes the transformation taking place, but he wants to make sure the opportunities include the people who call the neighborhood home.
"Government can do something for us but more importantly, I believe that government should always be doing something with us. And there's always an opportunity for that to happen, but people have to show up all day every day."
"I've lived in Russell since 1990," said Jackie Floyd, Russell neighbor.
Floyd has always believed in the potential Russell and is glad to see it's becoming a trend.
"Now, developers, the city, see what we have known and seen all along that we are a thriving community. We're not asking for help; we're asking for partnership," said Floyd.
Meanwhile, the Coatleys say the partnership is already paying off.
"We have already gotten inquiries for May of next year. Already, it is sold out," said Krystian.
On September 15 - 18, there will be a Russell Homecoming weekend. The event will celebrate the people and places of the Russell Neighborhood.
