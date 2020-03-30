LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is stepping up to help the homeless in the fight against COVID-19.
The nonprofit organization has hired more workers for shifts that would normally be staffed by volunteers.
More than 200 people sleep in one of the Salvation Army's buildings each night. So far, 60 beds have been added to the overnight shelter. And there's now an additional 100-bed shelter at its Joy Center warehouse, which has a section for people who need to recover in isolation and one for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to self-quarantine.
The Salvation Army is expecting a spike in requests for our assistance due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.