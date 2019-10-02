LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 265 that was shut down Wednesday morning after a propane-powered garbage truck crashed and caught fire has reopened
The scene was cleared just in time for the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.
Flames and thick smoke were visible after the truck crashed around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Smyrna Parkway exit. The truck smoldered for hours.
A MetroSafe supervisor said the propane fuel made the fire more challenging since firefighters had to use fire retardants instead of water to fight the flames.
Southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed most of the day while crews cleaned up.
It was thought that the interstate might remain closed during the evening rush hour, but a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Department announced that the scene had been cleared shortly before 4 p.m.
