LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools were on a 2-hour delay Friday after the region received about an inch of snow overnight.
Jefferson County Catholic Schools were also on a delayed schedule. Other districts, including Bullitt County, Nelson County and Oldham County canceled classes. Schools in Greater Clark County and New Albany-Floyd County were closed as well. A few businesses also decided to remain closed.
Several school districts in the area had already canceled classes because of the number of sick students and staff. Other school districts closed for illness on Friday include Elizabethtown Independent Schools, Taylor County Schools, Washington County Schools, Gallatin County Schools and Barren County Schools.
Snow started falling overnight and continued into the morning commute, but interstates and city streets were clear, with a light dusting of snow on grassy spots. Some neighborhood side streets and roads in rural areas, as well as bridges and elevated overpasses, were slick in spots.
Several crashes and slide-offs were reported in Louisville, and LMPD tweeted that officers were only responding to serious crashes.
In southern Indiana, SR 111 was shut down around 7 a.m. after a five-vehicle crash between Highway 60 and St. Joe Road in Bennettsville. Huls said another seven vehicles slid off the road. In a tweet, Huls said the road was "a sheet of ice."
Several tow trucks were called to remove the disabled vehicles, including a pickup truck and an SUV that were in a ditch.
Crews in Kentucky and Indiana started preparing for the snow late Thursday night, with snow plow drivers from the Indiana Department of Transportation reporting to the salt barns in Clark County at 10 p.m. In Kentucky, crews from the transportation cabinet's District 5 reported to work by midnight. District 5 includes Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Franklin counties.
"They'll be salting, especially areas like bridge decks and anything that might be slick. They'll be plowing roads as needed," said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Stephanie Caros.
Caros said rain made it difficult for crews to put brine down ahead of time.
WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield said the official total accumulation recorded at Louisville's airport was 1.1 inch -- the biggest snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service Office reported 1.4 inches, with Radcliff coming in at 1.5 inches. Adair County reported 2.5 inches.
