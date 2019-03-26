SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana Cafe hopes to brew both coffee and opportunities.
It is called Inspired Grounds Cafe and will employ both teenagers and adults with disabilities.
"This is going to be the main sitting area," Said Pamala Campbell, Co-Owner.
After years of brainstorming and planning, Campbell and Christie Siekman were excited to share what's brewing inside a building on Gardner Street in Scottsburg.
"Right here will be the main counter," said Campbell, while giving WDRB a tour of the building. She said, "My mission is to give these guys a place to work and place to come and be able to hang out and be social."
The owners hope the coffee shop will give employees independence and pride.
"Both of us owners have special needs sons and they both have down syndrome," explained Campbell.
Siekman said, "They are fully capable of having a job, they just need assistance."
With limited job opportunities in Scottsburg and surrounding areas, the owners were inspired to create a work-spaces specifically for people who work differently.
Siekman said, "We have had such an amazing outpouring of support."
After testing the waters on Facebook, the ladies got the feedback and support they were looking for.
"And the first post generated over a hundred comments of support and how can I help and what do you need," said Campbell.
There's still a lot of work to do but the business already has some of its signage, furniture and to very, very excited employees.
Tyler Siekman said, "I can't wait."
"Okay, this is a cup," Tyler said, showing us a tattoo of a coffee cup on his arm.
Dylan Campbell said, "I'll be a security guard."
And after spending the last few years playing football, basketball and wrestling for Scottsburg High School, Dylan said serving hot coffee should be easy work.
"Here's the cup, mix it up and drink it," described Dylan.
The owners are raising money through fundraisers and donations and hope to serve the first cup of coffee in July.
The owners hope to employ at least 20 people. Starting pay is expected to minimum wage.
