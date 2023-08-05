LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hit a bridge on Interstate 65, went over the concrete wall and landed 70-feet below.
Firefighters were called to the area about a mile south of the Shepherdsville exit around 4 a.m.
When they got there, they found the semi on the bank of the Salt River.
They called it an all hands scene, meaning everyone had a job to do to get that driver to safety.
Crews made their way down to the truck and used a pully system to get the driver back up to the interstate.
Firefighters said the driver appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.
