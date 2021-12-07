LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of retired teachers are back in the classrooms at Jefferson County Public Schools.
So far, at least 55 teachers have come out of retirement.
Debra Fluellen is one of those teachers. After spending 25-years in the classroom, Fluellen retired in 2012. This year, Fluellen is teaching math acceleration at Hartstern Elementary School.
Fluellen loves teaching, but said she never expected to return to the classroom.
"I did not because," said Fluellen. "When I did retire, it gave me the freedom, as I said, to go and spend some time with my mom, who desperately needed it at that time."
Earlier this year, Kentucky lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1. The bill helped fix the teacher shortage. It allows retired teachers to return to the classroom and keep their pension.
"So now we have a team of three retired teachers in the building," said Duan Wright, Hartstern, Elementary School, Principal.
Wright said having access to retired teachers like Fluellen and Joanne Samuels is worth every dollar they're being paid.
"We call these people, 'those people that are just retired and not tired' So, these people have an opportunity really just to push and do what they love and going back to some of their first loves which include teaching and education," said Wright.
This is Wright's ninth year at Hartstern and the first time he has faced a teacher shortage. He appreciates the move by Kentucky lawmakers to fix the problem. "It brings me, as a leader, a lot of rest, knowing that there's something that I won't worry about going forward and that we will find teachers to fill all of our vacancies throughout the district," said Wright.
"It feels good to know that we're being compensated for coming back to do something that we love, “said Fluellen.
She appreciates the extra pay, but Fluellen said, there are some rewards of being back in the classroom that you can't put a price on.
"When I hear a kindergarten classroom, leave my classroom and say, 'You're the best teacher. I love you.' That's it for me," said Fluellen. "That gives me everything that I need to know, that I made the right decision in terms of coming back."
Most of the retired teachers have made two-year commitments, and the district is hoping more retired teachers will be motivated to return to the classrooms next year.
